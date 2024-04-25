Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly

53-year-old Frank Tyson of Canton is seen minutes before his death inside the AMVETS post hall on Sherrick Road SE in Canton Twp. (Courtesy Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department has released the 35-minute-long body-camera footage that shows a 53-year-old city man becoming unresponsive in police custody and later pronounced dead.

Frank Tyson is seen fighting officers as he’s handcuffed face down inside the AMVETS post on Sherrick Road SE in Canton Township last week.

Ater becoming unresponsive, officers spend about ten minutes trying to revive him until paramedics arrive.

Tyson was being arrested in connection with a nearby traffic accident that brought down a power pole, then creating a disturbance at the AMVETS hall.

Mayor Bill Sherer in a statement says he viewed the video with Tyson’s family and expressed his condolences.

BCI is investigating the incident.

Here’s a link to the footage.