2020 Census Estimate: Stark at 74% of Residents Counted
(Jeremy_w_osborne/Flickr)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In his role as chair of the Stark County Complete Count Committee, Commissioner Richard Regula has written to city, village and township leaders, urging them to do what they can to get their residents counted in the last three weeks of the 2020 Census.
He’s satisfied that Stark County is at an estimated 74-percent of residents counted, but Canton, Waynesburg and Wilmot were still under 60-percent.
He says 100-percent is the ideal goal, but the mid-80s is more realistic.
With a billion dollars in federal funding going to the county with a full count, Regula says that translates into $2900 per person.
Here are all the numbers for cities, villages and townships: (August 31st estimate followed by 2010 final estimate)
Stark County 74.1% 81%
Cities
Alliance 66.8% 80%
Canton 59.8% 74%
Canal Fulton 80.0 % 83%
Louisville 78.4% 83%
Massillon 72.3% 81%
North Canton 81.2% 84%
Townships
Bethlehem 74.5% 84%
Canton 74.3% 81%
Jackson 81.2% 83%
Lake 83.0% 83%
Lawrence 81.1% 83%
Lexington 75.0% 81%
Marlboro 80.7% 86%
Nimishillen 83.1% 86%
Osnaburg 77.7% 81%
Paris 71.9% 82%
Perry 81.1% 83%
Pike 73.5% 83%
Plain 80.3% 83%
Sandy 66.9% 80%
Sugarcreek 72.3% 83%
Tuscarawas 81.5% 84%
Washington 81.2% 86%
Villages
Beach City 62.8%
Brewster 75.1%
East Canton 78.0%
East Sparta 66.2%
Hartville 77.4%
Hills & Dales 83.1%
Magnolia 67.1%
Meyers Lake 77.5%
Minerva 70.7%
Navarre 76.7%
Waynesburg 55.5%
Wilmot 54.5%