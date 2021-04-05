2021 Indians Opening Day With Fans, Changes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s another Rite of Spring, and one of the bigger ones for Cleveland Indians fans.
It’s the home opener Monday afternoon.
Of course it’s “another” different year, with 30-percent attendance and masks and distancing.
The ballclub has gone to ticketless gate admissions, using a phone app to get in.
If you have issues with that, you can call 216-420-HITS or go to the website.
Also, large purses are not permitted at Progressive Field, although you can obtain exceptions for medical and diaper bags.
Indians take on the Kansas City Royals at 4:10 p.m.
Pre-game at 3:35 here at whbc.com and on 1480 WHBC this afternoon.