21-Year-Old Gets Life in March Canton Shooting Death
Brandon Jones (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has drawn a life prison term in the shooting death of a man back in March.
21-year-old Brandon Jones is eligible for parole after 18 years for the murder of 23-year-old Aaron Peterson.
20-year-old Jaeden McCallup of Canton got 6 to 9 years on a felonious assault conviction.
Peterson was shot at a home on Nelson Place NE.
He was able to drive his car a few blocks onto Struble Avenue where he crashed into a house.