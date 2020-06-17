$418,000 in Funds for Canton Summer Programs
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Youth in Canton will have seven places to go this summer as part of the annual Summer Program, thanks to $418,000 in federal funding.
That’s enough money for 361 young people from low-to-moderate incomes households all the way from ages 3 to 18.
They’ll develop skills and learn positive behaviors.
Social distancing is part of it too.
Here are the locations and contact information from the city’s press release:
En-Rich-Ment was awarded a $60,000 grant from the City of Canton for a fine arts summer camp to assist 87 youth, 5 to 18 years of age. Time frame: 6/22/20 thru 7/23/20. Please contact Betty Smith at (330)546- 7724 for additional information.
Heritage Christian School was awarded a $14,000 grant from the City of Canton for a summer enrichment camp to assist 54 youth, 3 to 12 years of age (or entering 6th grade in the fall). Time frame 6/3/20 thru 8/7/20. Please contact Heritage Christian School at (330)452-8271 for additional information.
PAX Project for Academic Excellence was awarded a $15,000 grant from the City of Canton for a summer tech camp to assist 15-20 youth, 7 to 17 years of age. Time frame: 7/1/20 thru 8/14/20. Please contact Crystal Smith at (330)284-5702 or Mark Bigsbee at (330)265-3787 for additional information.
Stark County Community Action Agency was awarded a $100,000 grant from the City of Canton to assist 60 youth, 14 to 15 years of age with career exploration. Time frame: 6/22/20 thru 7/17/20. Please contact Amanda Stewart at (330)454-1676 #151 or email any requests to communityservices@sccaa.org for additional information.
Stark County Community Action Agency was awarded a $135,000 grant from OhioMeansJobs and a $20,000 grant from the City of Canton to assist 38 youth, 16-18 years of age with summer employment through a partnership with area employers. Time frame: 6/22/220 thur 8/7/20. Please contact Alanna Nichols at (330)454-1676 #260 for additional information.
TomTod Ideas was awarded a $24,000 grant from the City of Canton to assist 30 youth, 12-14 years of age with a three-week summer camp. Time Frame: 7/6/20 thru 7/24/20. Please contact Joel Harris at (330)617-4753 for additional information.
Canton Parks & Recreation Department with the help of $50,000 in federal funds, will assist 72 youth, Kindergarten through 5th grade with virtual recreational programming. Time frame: 6/22/2020 thru 7/31/2020. Please contact Skyler Parks at (330)438-6543 for additional information.