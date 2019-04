From video surveillance of Walgreen's robbery in Massillon on April 4, 2019. (Courtesy of Massillon Pd Facebook)

(WHBC) – Massillon police are looking for the man who robbed the Walgreen’s store in the 100 block of Lincoln Way W at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The robber told the store clerk he had a gun, though a weapon was not seen.

He made off with an unknown quantity of money.

If you have any information, call Detective Gohlike at 330 830-1787.