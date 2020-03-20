Canton City Public Health Closing Counter, Other Changes
(April Wilson)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health is suspending purchases of birth and death records at the counter starting Friday.
There are other options for those purchases.
Here’s the information from the health department:
• Order On-Line with a credit card.
• Order by phone by credit card. Dial 330.489.3231 Option 1…
——–
A number of larger banks are making decisions about hours and services, including Home Savings Bank, which is closing all of its branches except by appointment.
Huntington and Chase Banks are also making changes.
——–
The University of Mount Union, Malone University and the Aultman College of Nursing have cancelled graduation ceremonies set for May.
Students who are mainly working online will get diplomas in the mail.