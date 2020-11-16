      Weather Alert

It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week

Jim Michaels
Nov 16, 2020 @ 4:50am
WHBC News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it comes to winter weather, there’s a lot more than just snow.

Ice storms, freezing rain, and rarely, a blizzard can be part of it.

The National Weather Service and emergency officials want you to be prepared, with the worst of winter weather just a matter of weeks away.

It might be a good time to stock up on batteries for radios and flashlights.

Make sure you have a disaster supply kit in your home and an emergency kit in your trunk, especially if you commute a great distance each day.

This is Winter Safety Awareness Week.

