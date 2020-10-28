82 of 88 Ohio Counties at COVID ‘High Incidence’, Governor Suggests No Gatherings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties now with “high incidence” for coronavirus including all local counties, Governor Mike DeWine is asking residents to take extra precautions to avoid a further spread of the virus.
He recommends no gatherings of any size in your home, while asking that you skip that Halloween party you may have been invited to.
The state reported another 2500 new cases on Tuesday, 80 of them out of Stark County.
The governor is also reaching out to leaders in the 82 “high incidence” counties, asking them to “redouble” their efforts to get the word out about community spread.
“High incidence” translates to 100-plus cases per 100,000 population over a recent two-week period.
Carroll County just made it to that list.