A Pandemic Christmas in Downtown Canton
File photo (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re getting a better feel for what Pandemic Christmas will look like.
Fewer gatherings, but more small-groups and things-to-see-out-the-car-window in 2020.
That’s how it’ll be in downtown Canton, where the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will not be holding its annual Light Up night this year, but the new Centennial Plaza will be all lit up along with the rest of the downtown.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says the construction fences at the plaza should come down November 20.
And look for the downtown ice rink to open on Thanksgiving, weather permitting.