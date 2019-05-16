AAA Expects Record Memorial Day Holiday Travel

(WHBC) – If you’re hitting the road or otherwise traveling for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, you won’t be the only one.

AAA predicts travel both in Ohio and across the U.S. will be up over 3% from last year.

That’s nearly 43 million Americans and 1.7 million Ohioans traveling more than 50 miles from home between next Thursday and the holiday.

That would be a 14-year high.

90,000 Buckeyes are also expected to travel by air, with air fares up slightly from last year.

Gasoline prices for the Thursday-through-Monday period are expected to be similar to last year’s prices in Ohio, approaching three dollars a gallon.