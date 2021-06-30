AAA/Inrix Best Times to Travel by Car Over July 4 Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more than 1.9 million Ohioans expected to travel by car over the Fourth of July weekend, there will be plenty of traffic to contend with.
That’s especially in urban areas.
AAA has partnered with the traffic experts at INRIX, providing the best and worst times to travel between Thursday and Monday.
The late afternoon hours are not-so-good Thursday and Friday, while later in the evening Thursday and Friday morning are recommended.
Here are the AAA/Inrix travel recommendations:
- Thursday: Best after 7pm, worst 3-5pm
- Friday; Best before 12noon, worst 4-5pm
- Saturday: Best after 2pm, worst 11am-1pm
- Sunday: All day OK
- Monday: Best before 1pm, worst 4-5pm