      Weather Alert

AAA: More Travelers Going By Car, Doing Shorter, Closer Trips

Jim Michaels
Jun 29, 2020 @ 4:08am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA now has enough data to try and predict what the rest of the summer travel season will look like.

They say travel nationally will be down 15% for the July-thru-September period.

The agency’s Kimberly Schwind says people are doing more last-minute weekend getaways, as opposed to weeklong trips.

Though car travel is predicted to be off slightly, airline travel is expected to be down 74%, with cruises, rail and bus travel off 87%.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon