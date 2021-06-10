AAA: No Anticipated Major Gas Price Increases, or Decreases
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Don’t look for four-dollar gasoline.
By the same token, forget about two-dollars as well.
AAA says higher prices look to be here to stay unless OPEC decides to increase production at its July meeting.
Kimberly Schwind says crude oil prices haven’t been this high in over two years, and demand has been strong.
The statewide average price regular is $3.04 as of Thursday.
The Stark County average price is $2.84.
AAA says a hurricane or other supply disruption could bring on temporary increases.
Even the “threat” of a strong hurricane could lead to distribution issues, like with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Schwind says there’s still a tanker driver shortage as well.