(WHBC) – Now that spring has arrived, AAA expects nearly 100 million Americans to take a vacation between now and Labor Day.

That’s slightly higher than last year.

And that’s despite increasing gas prices as we approach summer.

Here in Ohio, the highest gasoline price recorded last year was on May 25.

Statewide, the average price was $2.91 a gallon.

AAA expects a repeat there, though prices have been trending lower so far this year.