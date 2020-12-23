Accused Plain Driveway Killer Indicted, Back in Court
Jason McDermitt (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 29-year-old Jackson Township man accused of killing a Plain Township woman in her driveway last month goes before the judge again Wednesday after being indicted on aggravated murder charges with a gun specification.
Jason McDermitt was arrested shortly after the crime and remains jailed on $2 million bond.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says McDermitt shot and killed 29-year-old Morgan Fox as she got into her vehicle along Frazier Avenue NW to go to work.