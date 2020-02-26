      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Rain Changing to Snow, Cold

Jim Michaels
Feb 26, 2020 @ 9:00am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Someone’s throwing the winter weather switch Wednesday night!

AccuWeather calls for a rapid freeze-up early Wednesday evening, with possible icy spots on roadways.

Then comes the snow: 1 to 3 inches before it ends sometime Thursday morning.

Here’s the AccuWeather forecast as of 5 a.m. Wednesday:

Today: cloudy and breezy; occasional rain this morning; a steadier rain this afternoon. High 45.

Tonight: quickly turning colder with periods of snow. Low 23.

Tomorrow: clouds and brisk with a snow shower; total snow 1 to 3 inches. High 27.

Considerable cloudiness and cold Friday and 30

