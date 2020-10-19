      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

AG Yost: Let’s Tighten Up No-Knock Warrants

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2020 @ 1:54am
Attorney General David Yost, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, and then-Marlington Schools Superintendent Joe Knoll (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No-knock arrest warrants have come under fire since the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville Kentucky.

Now Ohio’s AG wants to address the state’s no-knock law, but without completely eliminating it.

David Yost is proposing a change in law, requiring a “substantial” risk to law enforcement if they knock on the door, like in the case of felony human trafficking, major narcotics or organized crime operations.

A warrant can be issued for “any” risk under current law.

The General Assembly would have to make that change.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon