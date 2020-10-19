AG Yost: Let’s Tighten Up No-Knock Warrants
Attorney General David Yost, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, and then-Marlington Schools Superintendent Joe Knoll (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No-knock arrest warrants have come under fire since the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville Kentucky.
Now Ohio’s AG wants to address the state’s no-knock law, but without completely eliminating it.
David Yost is proposing a change in law, requiring a “substantial” risk to law enforcement if they knock on the door, like in the case of felony human trafficking, major narcotics or organized crime operations.
A warrant can be issued for “any” risk under current law.
The General Assembly would have to make that change.