Ahead of Trial, Hearing for Jackson Man in Cold Case Killings
WHBC News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A hearing for a Jackson Township man accused in two cold-case killings, ahead of a December trial date.
76-year-old Gustave Sapharas appeared virtually in the hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Court this week, where prosecutors want other convictions and accusations brought up during the trial.
A Tallmadge police investigation led to murder charges in the 1970 killing of 18-year-old Karen Bentz and the 1975 murder of 20-year-old Loretta Davis.
Sapharas remains jailed on $5 million bond.