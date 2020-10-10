      Weather Alert

Ahead of Trial, Hearing for Jackson Man in Cold Case Killings

Jim Michaels
Oct 10, 2020 @ 7:03am
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A hearing for a Jackson Township man accused in two cold-case killings, ahead of a December trial date.

76-year-old Gustave Sapharas appeared virtually in the hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Court this week, where prosecutors want other convictions and accusations brought up during the trial.

A Tallmadge police investigation led to murder charges in the 1970 killing of 18-year-old Karen Bentz and the 1975 murder of 20-year-old Loretta Davis.

Sapharas remains jailed on $5 million bond.

