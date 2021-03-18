      Weather Alert

Akron Man Arrested in Connection with Murder, Robbery-Beating

Jim Michaels
Mar 18, 2021 @ 7:14am
Javion Rankin (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron crimes solved with the arrest of one suspect.

19-year-old Javion Rankin is charged with murder in the December shooting death of 21-year-old Tyrae Carter on Tampa Avenue.

He’s also hit with charges in connection with the beating and robbery of a 59-year-old Nestor Avenue woman who was knocked down, kicked and dragged through the mud as she tried to enter her apartment.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CPD: Plenty of Damage When Speeding SUV Hits Garage, 4 Parked Cars, Pole
Canton Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem
North Canton Man, Another Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Their Dietary Supplement Business
Canton Project on Colonial Blvd Includes Bike Trail Connector