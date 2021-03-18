Akron Man Arrested in Connection with Murder, Robbery-Beating
Javion Rankin (Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron crimes solved with the arrest of one suspect.
19-year-old Javion Rankin is charged with murder in the December shooting death of 21-year-old Tyrae Carter on Tampa Avenue.
He’s also hit with charges in connection with the beating and robbery of a 59-year-old Nestor Avenue woman who was knocked down, kicked and dragged through the mud as she tried to enter her apartment.