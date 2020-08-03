      Weather Alert

Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle in Killing of 1-Year-Old

Jim Michaels
Aug 3, 2020 @ 9:24am
Suspect vehicle in the shooting death of a 1-year-old in Akron on Aug. 2, 2020. (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A toddler is dead and two adults injured in a shooting Sunday night in Akron.

Police say someone fired shots at a home on 5th Avenue around 9:30 p.m., hitting the 1-year-old and a 48-year-old man and 47-year-old woman.

The child died later at the hospital.

The adults’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police have a suspect vehicle: a newer-model black or dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck was possibly involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

