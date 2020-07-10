Akron Teen Shooting Suspects in Court, Alleged Killer Still Sought

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Jul 10, 2020 @ 6:52am
Clockwise from upper left: Adarus Black, Janisha George and Jaion Bivins. (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two arrested suspects in the killing of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford of Akron back in June made court appearances Thursday.

24-year-old Janisha George and 18-year-old Jaion Bivins are charged with obstruction of justice.

Law enforcement continues looking for the accused killer, 17-year-old Adarus Black.

Crawford was shot dead while driving near downtown Akron with her grandmother back on June 14th.

