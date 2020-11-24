Alliance Police Pull Young Woman from Submerged Car in River
An Alliance police officer pulls a woman from the back window of her submerged SUV in the Mahoning River on November 22, 2020. (Alliance police Facebook page)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old woman is OK after she drove her SUV head-first into the Mahoning River in Alliance Sunday night.
Alliance police video shows an officer in the water beside the submerged vehicle, with the vehicle sinking and the Sebring woman in the back seat.
She had apparently fallen asleep on River Street NE where it runs along the river.