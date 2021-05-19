      Weather Alert

Another I-77 Project in ODOT’s Pipeline

Jim Michaels
May 19, 2021 @ 5:26am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just as work begins on a huge safety project at the Central Interchange, there’s $70 million in improvements coming to I-77 just south of there.

Another driving lane will be added to 77 between Arlington Road and Route 224/I-277,

A couple of the ramps at the 77/224/277 interchange will become two-lane ramps.

77 will also be repaved, with the original pavement from the 1950s being removed and replaced.

The project is being sold this month and some of the work will start in July or August.

