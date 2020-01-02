      Weather Alert

APD Looking for 2 Suspects in City Murder

Jim Michaels
Jan 2, 2020 @ 2:23am
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have two suspects in mind in the shooting death of a 34-year-old city man late on New Years Eve.

The victim was found inside a car stopped in the middle of Kenyon Street.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspects were described as two black males, 20-30 years-old, 5’10’-5’11”, and weighing approximately 150-180 pounds.

hey fled the scene eastbound on Kenyon St. in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

