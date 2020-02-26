      Weather Alert

Back to Square One for Canton’s Cirelli Building

Jim Michaels
Feb 26, 2020 @ 8:24am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will they like a retail-only project better?

That’s one question Canton city leaders are asking as they go back to square one on the Cirelli Building property on 30th Street NW.

Mayor Tom Bernabei tells WHBC News he believes local residents would be more accepting of a retail-only complex at the site.

For now, the building is vacant.

Nearby Market Heights residents made it clear at a recent meeting that they do not want public housing, so council rejected those initial plans Monday night.

