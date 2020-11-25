Big Travel Day Wednesday? Not So Much
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the busiest travel day of the year, right?
Not so much this year: AAA expects road travel to be down at least 4.3-percent nationally and 3.1-percent in Ohio.
Add to that the 15-percent reduction in everyday traffic noted by ODOT, and you have a much easier ride to Grandma’s house, to at least tap on the window and say hi!
More importantly, if traveling over state lines, you want to check requirements like quarantining.
You should also bring along food and water in case restaurants are closed.