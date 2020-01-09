Boards of Elections Taking Precautions with Increased Cyber Activity from Iran, Other Countries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heightened tensions with Iran have Secretaries of State including Ohio’s Frank LaRose providing instructions to county elections boards, with just over two months before the primary.
With increased cyber activity from Iran and other countries, the boards have been provided IP addresses which are to be blocked.
LaRose stresses that there has never been a successful intrusion into Ohio’s election network.