Bond for Accused Jackson Killer Set at $5 Million

Jim Michaels
Sep 17, 2019 @ 5:17am
STOW, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond for a 75-year-old Jackson Township man accused in a couple of brutal cold-case killings in Tallmadge was set at $5 million on Monday.

Gustave Sapharas entered not guilty pleas to aggravated murder and other charges.

He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Karen Bentz of Akron in 1970 and 21-year-old Loretta Jean Davis of Brimfield Township in 1975.

Both were fatally stabbed in the chest and left along the side of the road.

He has a lengthy criminal history.

The victims were mostly women and the crimes were generally violent.

