Breaking Ground at Aultman for $28 Million Timken Cancer Center
Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A groundbreaking Wednesday afternoon along Bedford Avenue and 6th Street SW for Aultman Hospital’s $28 million Timken Family Cancer Center.
The 45,000 square foot building will bring both inpatient and outpatient cancer care services into one convenient location, while still adjacent to the main hospital.
The hope is that patients and their families can receive the caring treatment and understanding compassion at one location.
It’s expected to be completed and open sometime next year.