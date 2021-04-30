      Weather Alert

Brown Wants Biden Infrastructure Monies to ‘Buy American’

Jim Michaels
Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:54am
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, answers questions during the U.S. Senate debate Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he is working with Senator Rob Portman to strengthen “Buy American” laws, making that a requirement for projects done under President Biden’s infrastructure plan, if it becomes law.

Brown says “make American” in Ohio means jobs making those products, as well as the impact on other businesses.

