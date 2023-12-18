News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns Beat Bears with Fourth Quarter Comeback

By billy.beebe
December 18, 2023 7:35AM EST
Share
Browns Beat Bears with Fourth Quarter Comeback
. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

After falling behind 17 to 7 at home, the Browns scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Bears 20 to 17 on Dustin Hopkins game winning 34 yard field goal.

Big day for Tight End David Njoku who had 10 catches for  104 yards and a touchdown, Amari Cooper also added four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown of his own.

That win puts the Browns at 9-5 on the season as they remain the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Next up, Clevland travels to Houston to take on the Texans  sunday with a 1:00 kick on 1480 WHBC.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Woman Jailed in Canton's Latest Homicide
3

Accidental Shooting Claims Life of Tuscarawas Man
4

Akron Police Seek Suspect in 'Disturbing' Store Killing
5

Republic Reaches Agreement with State of Ohio; Must Pay City of Canton