Browns Beat Bears with Fourth Quarter Comeback

After falling behind 17 to 7 at home, the Browns scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Bears 20 to 17 on Dustin Hopkins game winning 34 yard field goal.

Big day for Tight End David Njoku who had 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, Amari Cooper also added four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown of his own.

That win puts the Browns at 9-5 on the season as they remain the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Next up, Clevland travels to Houston to take on the Texans sunday with a 1:00 kick on 1480 WHBC.