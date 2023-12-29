Browns Beat Jets on Primetime, Punch Ticket to Playoffs

With a playoff spot on the line, the Browns came to play on Thursday Night Football beating the New York Jets 37-20 to officially clinch a playoff spot.

Joe Flacco continued his unthinkable run with 309 yards passing and three touchdowns. Flacco spread the ball around as David Njoku had 134 yards receiving, Elijah Moore had 61 yards and a touchdown, and Jerome Ford had two receiving touchdowns.

The defense did their part again, allowing just 2 offensive scores. Free safety Ronnie Hickman has a pick six and both Myles Garrett and Alex Wright had sacks.

Cleveland heads to the playoffs for just the third time since their return in 1999. All eyes turn to the Dolphins v Ravens matchup Sunday which will determine if Cleveland can play for a #1 seed and a Division Title next week. Next up for the Browns is a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday with a 1:00 kickoff on WHBC.