Browns Playoff Central

The Cleveland Browns have made the playoffs for the third time since returning in 1999! Excitement is in the Air, but a lot is left to be decided. Keep up with all seeding changes, opponents, weather updates, and game times below, check in often with this page for updates.

Wildcard Game Date and Time: The Browns travel to Houston to take on the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:30pm. The game can be heard on 1480 WHBC and seen on NBC

The Opponent: The Texans enter the playoffs with a 10-7 record, winners of the AFC South. Houston beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 Saturday night to seal a playoff spot and won their divison with a Jacksonville lost Sunday. The Browns and Texans met Christmas Eve where the Browns won 36-22, however this time the Texans will have starting quaterback (and former Ohio State Buckeye) C.J. Stroud.

Other Matchups:

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

(5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+

Bye: (1) San Francisco 49ers

AFC

(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

(6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Bye: (1) Baltimore Ravens