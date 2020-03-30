      Breaking News
Canton City Public Health Releasing More Info

Jim Michaels
Mar 30, 2020 @ 4:48am
Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Director. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health is releasing more information three days a week on Stark County cases of COVD-19.

As of Friday when there were 21 documented cases in the county, 14 were males and 7 were females.

Six required hospitalization, three of them in the ICU.

76% of the patients had a cough, the most common symptom.

Some of these patients have already recovered.

As of Sunday, the county had 29 cases.

There’s another update on the website on Monday.

