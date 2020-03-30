Canton City Public Health Releasing More Info
Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Director. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health is releasing more information three days a week on Stark County cases of COVD-19.
As of Friday when there were 21 documented cases in the county, 14 were males and 7 were females.
Six required hospitalization, three of them in the ICU.
76% of the patients had a cough, the most common symptom.
Some of these patients have already recovered.
As of Sunday, the county had 29 cases.
There’s another update on the website on Monday.