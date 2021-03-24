      Weather Alert

Canton Council Approves 2021 General Fund Budget

Jim Michaels
Mar 24, 2021 @ 4:16am
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a $64 million general fund budget for 2021.

The spending plan includes $20 million for the police department and $17 million for the fire department.

The spending plan is similar to that of the previous year.

Separately, council agreed to approve funds for the hiring of a crime analyst for the city’s Wi-Fiber camera, license plate reader and shot detection system in the city.

