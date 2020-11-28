Canton Detectives Investigate 12th Street NE Shooting
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC – Canton police are investigating a shooting on 12th Street NE Friday evening.
Police say 43-year-old Cornell Hood was shot in the shoulder in the 800 block of 12th Street around 8:30 in the evening.
He had to be transferred to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
The police report indicates the shooting occurred during a robbery.
Police are looking for a white van.
A suspect may have driven off in that vehicle.