Canton Gets 18 Months in Jackson Child Sex Sting
Reginald McCullough (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will do 18 months in prison after he was found guilty in a jury trial related to the Jackson Township sex sting operation.
36-year-old Reginald McCollough was reportedly the only defendant to take his case to trial.
He was convicted on an ‘attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor’ count.
McCullough was arrested in February when he reached out to a township police officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media.