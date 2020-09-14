      Weather Alert

Canton Gets 18 Months in Jackson Child Sex Sting

Jim Michaels
Sep 14, 2020 @ 7:42am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will do 18 months in prison after he was found guilty in a jury trial related to the Jackson Township sex sting operation.

36-year-old Reginald McCollough was reportedly the only defendant to take his case to trial.

He was convicted on an ‘attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor’ count.

McCullough was arrested in February when he reached out to a township police officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media.

