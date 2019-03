(WHBC) – A 37-year-old Canton man is jailed without bond in the beating death of a 2-year-old boy.

Antonio Hardeman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the weekend death of little Kai’ja Derohn.

He was found unresponsive Saturday inside Hardeman’s home in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE.

The child had reportedly suffered head and facial injuries, and is the son of Hardeman’s girlfriend.

Canton police arrested Hardeman Saturday night.