Canton Mom, Dad Arraigned in Disturbing Beating Death of Toddler Son

Jim Michaels
May 20, 2021 @ 5:50am
Mary Guarendi and Kevin Walker (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The mother and father of the toddler killed in NE Canton on Monday were video-arraigned in Canton Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Bond for 24-year-old Mary Guarendi is set at $2 million, while bond for 29-year-old Kevin Walker is a million.

Both are charged with murder, but Canton police had indicated Guarendi was the killer.

17-month-old Kevin Walker Jr was found dead underneath a pile of furniture that had been dropped on him in the living room of the couple’s home on Maple Avenue NE near 19th Street.

