Canton Moves Forward with CARES Act Spending
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Now that Canton city leaders know how they can spend $5.6 million in federal CARES Act funding, they’ve gotten down to business appropriating it.
$400,000 to $750,000 will go to residents in danger of losing their homes or behind on utility payments, and $750,000 is going for small business grants.
These programs are still being organized by the city.
The money must be allocated by October 15th and spent by the end of the year.
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city could see another $2 million in funds.