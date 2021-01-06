Canton Parks and Rec Seeking Levy Renewal in May
Herbert L Fisher Walking Trail in Stadium Park (Courtesy City of Canton)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council is taking the first steps in renewing the Parks and Recreation Department levy that will appear on the May ballot.
They are asking the county auditor to determine what the 5 mills will raise for the park district, then another informal resolution at a later meeting will produce the ballot language.
The current 5-mill levy was passed in 2016 when the park and recreation departments merged.
One major takeaway from the parks levy: it’s a renewal, meaning no new taxes.