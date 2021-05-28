      Weather Alert

Canton Police Charge City Man in 30th Street Bank Robbery

Jim Michaels
May 28, 2021 @ 7:20am
William Dozier (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have arrested the man they say robbed a bank in the city earlier this month.

58-year-old William Dozier of Canton is charged with aggravated robbery for pointing a gun at a teller at the First Commonwealth branch on 30th Street near Cleveland Avenue NW on May 15.

Then, he made off with a thousand dollars.

He was arrested a week later.

Dozier was in court Friday morning.

