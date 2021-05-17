Canton, School District, Others Team Up for ‘Earn and Learn’
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re calling it “earn and learn”.
Over a hundred Canton City School District students will be able to make up for any “pandemic lag” with a different kind of summer hiring program that has students back in the classroom in the morning, but at a worksite in the afternoon.
The city has a number of employers who are partnering.
Deputy Canton Mayor Fonda Williams says they don’t want Canton City School District students falling by the wayside because of the pandemic.
Contact the Stark County Community Action Agency for more information.