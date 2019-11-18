Canton Superintendent Considering Tax Levy
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City School District cut $6 million from the budget this school year, including a reduction in bussing.
Superintendent Jeff Graham tells our Joe Palmisano on Saturday that more cuts can be made, but a tax issue is also needed to avoid a deficit in 2022 and to continue making academic progress.
Graham says he will bring a proposal to the school board for a levy next year.
New money would not be collected until 2021.
To go in the March primary, it would have to be submitted in one month from today.
November is also apparently an option.
No specifics on type or amount of a levy were given.