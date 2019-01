(WHBC) – A cutting tool being used to do body work on a car combined with leaking gasoline to spark a fire at a used car dealership in Plain Township Tuesday night.

The fire at the Legacy Auto Group on Route 62 at Middlebranch Avenue NE did a total of $70,000 damage.

The car was completely destroyed.

The building which was used just for repairs has major roof damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured.