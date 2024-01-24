Carrie Underwood to Headline 2024 Concert for Legends

In a press release this morning, the Hall of Fame Village unveiled the headline act for the highly anticipated 2024 Concert for Legends.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will be the first female artist to perform as the headliner. They say the multi-platinum and award-winning superstar will grace the stage, promising an unforgettable performance on Aug. 4, 2024.

“I think we can say we are definitely ready for some football! We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Underwood to the 2024 Concert for Legends stage,” said Michael Crawford, President & CEO at Hall of Fame Village. “Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game. We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.”

“Anticipation builds as newcomers and dedicated fans unite to witness the perfect harmony of Carrie Underwood’s performance with Enshrinement Weekend,” expressed Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame in collaboration with our partners at Hall of Fame Village, eagerly looks forward to embracing this stellar artist, which will be a captivating show.”

Tickets for the 2024 Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood, will be available for purchase starting Jan. 29 at HOFVillage.com. Seize the opportunity to experience the live magic of Carrie Underwood in concert as Hall of Fame Village consistently delivers world-class entertainment.