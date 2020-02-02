CCSD: Canton Coach on Leave, Solicitation of Underage Student Alleged
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unnamed assistant coach with the Canton City School District is on administrative leave after the district says a YouTube video was seen of the coach allegedly soliciting an underage student.
A release from Superintendent Dr Jeffrey Graham says the district is cooperating with Canton police in the investigation.
They will offer counselors at the schools buildings as needed.
They say they learned of the video early Sunday morning.
The sports the coach was involved in was also not named.
Here’s the release from the school district:
Early Sunday morning district authorities were notified of a YouTube video circulating on the internet allegedly implicating one of its assistant coaches soliciting an underage student. The Canton City Schools District takes any and all allegations regarding the safety of its students seriously, and is cooperating fully with local police to assist in their investigations to the fullest extent. The individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
The Canton City Schools will be providing counselors to offer support to students for as long as they are in need. Information that may help the investigation should be reported directly to the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800.
Dr. Jeffrey Graham, Superintendent
Canton City School District
(330) 430-4241