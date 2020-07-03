Celebrating 4th with Alcohol?, Summit Offers Free Rides
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County prosecutor’s office is again teaming up with LYFT and City Yellow Cab to give free rides home to those planning on consuming alcohol away from home.
The free rides are available from now until 6 a.m. on Sunday.
There are some restrictions.
Here’s the news release from the prosecutor’s office:
AKRON, Ohio (Thursday, June 25, 2020) – Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today the return of an anti-drunk driving campaign to help keep Summit County roads safe during the July 4th holiday. “Arrive Alive” offers free rides home to give people a safe option and prevents them from drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel.
The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT and City Yellow Cab to provide free rides home in Summit County for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the July 4th holiday.
WHAT: FREE Rides HOME for Summit County Residents for the July 4th Holiday
WHEN: From 6am Friday July 3, 2020 to 6am Sunday July 5, 2020
HOW: Call City Yellow Cab at 330.253.3141 for FREE Ride home (up to $65) or use LYFT Code for FREE Ride home (up to $20)
“As restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic are slowly lifted, I want to remind people to be safe and celebrate responsibly. As Summit County Prosecutor, I work tirelessly to help keep drunk drivers off the roads. Even if you are only going to a family member’s home, you can use Arrive Alive to get home safely,” said Prosecutor Walsh.
“Every day, lives are needlessly lost and irreparably altered by crashes involving alcohol. These horrible tragedies are avoidable. I also want to thank Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry for helping sponsor our program during the July 4th holiday.”
Summit County residents who need a ride home because they’ve had too much to drink can use the LYFT code: SCPO7420 or call City Yellow Cab and mention Arrive Alive. The program runs from 6pm on Friday July 3, 2020 through 6am Sunday July 5, 2020.
Nearly 2,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch in Summit County during the 2018 July 4th holiday.