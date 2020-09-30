      Weather Alert

CFD: Canton Man Remains Hospitalized After Fire in Apartment Unit

Jim Michaels
Sep 30, 2020 @ 6:48am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man remains hospitalized after a fire in his apartment unit at the 6-story Girard Gardens complex in the 2200 block of East Tusc Tuesday morning.

Canton firefighters found the man in his bathroom, unconscious but still breathing.

They say the flames started in and were confined to the man’s mattress.

They believe he was smoking in bed.

About a hundred residents evacuated their rooms.

